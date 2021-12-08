British-Malaysian actor and TV host Henry Golding is headed to the small screen. The Crazy Rich Asians actor will star in and executive produce a TV adaptation of Dean Koontz’s Nameless for SK Global, which acquired the rights to the series of 12 short thrillers from the best-selling author.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series of thrillers follow Nameless, a man with amnesia who can’t remember anything other than the mission he’s been assigned by a shadowy agency that finds him traveling the country turning predators into prey. The Nameless series was published by Amazon and held the top 12 positions on the Kindle Singles Best-Seller list in June, when the final story was published.

Golding said in a statement, “I’ve long been fascinated by the idea of telling a mystery thriller in an episodic format. But to work with the master of suspense thrillers – Dean Koontz’s Nameless is beyond my expectations. To bring this exceptional series to the screen with my partners SK Global and Mazur Kaplan will be an exhilarating journey as we look to bring a fresh and unique take on Dean’s characters.”

Nameless marks the latest screen adaptation for Koontz, whose works have been adapted for the big screen with titles including Demon Seed, The Passengers, Watchers, Whispers and Black River, among several others. His works have been published in 38 languages and sold more than 500 million copies with over a dozen of them reaching No. 1 on the NYT best-seller list.

On the work front, Henry Golding’s credits include Persuasion, Assassin’s Club, Snake Eyes, Monsoon and The Gentlemen. He broke out with Crazy Rich Asians, which was produced by SK Global. The production house continues to aggressively expand its TV development, with titles including Billion Dollar Whale with Beau Willimon and Before the Coffee Gets Cold with Gail Berman, among others.

Besides starring, Golding will executive produce alongside Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin and Marcy Ross and for SK Global and Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan for Mazur Kaplan.

