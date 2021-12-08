comscore

Selena Gomez expands her producing venture into Spanish TV and films with crime docuseries Mi Vecino, El Cartel

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actress-Singer Selena Gomez has closed a deal with Univision, and is expanding her brand into Spanish-language TV and film production. Gomez and her production company, July Moon Productions, will produce a true crime docuseries called Mi Vecino, El Cartel (The Cartel Among Us) for Univision’s forthcoming subscription streaming service.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series, Mi Vecino, El Cartel ('The Cartel Among Us'), will also mark Gomez's first Spanish-language series as a producer. The series focuses on the “story of a murder that rocked a quiet suburban town in Texas and launched a multiyear international investigation.”

Mi Vecino, El Cartel' ('The Cartel Among Us is part of a larger investment in streaming by Univision, which plans to launch an untitled global subscription streaming product next year after its merger with Mexican TV giant Televisa is completed.

Besides Selena Gomez’ July Moon Productions, Blackfin a production company owned by Hasbro’s eOne, will also produce the series.

 Also Read: Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence flaunts her baby bump in a sparkly Dior gown during Don’t Look Up premiere

