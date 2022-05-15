Television actor Helly Shah makes her Cannes debut for the poster launch of her debut film Kaya Palat on 21st May. The actor will also walk the red carpet for L’Oréal Paris at Cannes film festival. Helly will be seen gracing her presence and will be in the element while walking the red carpet.

The actor will visit Cannes for the poster launch of her feature film Kaya Palat which is a dark thriller genre. The film is directed by Shoaib Nikash Shah.

The film is co-written by Rahat Kazmi and Shoib Nikash Shah with Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan playing leads opposite Helly Shah in the gritty thriller. The film is produced by Rahat Kazmi Film Studios.

