Bollywood actress Sonam Kapor has invested an undisclosed amount in the blockchain-based game MechaFightClub(MFC), launched by online gaming startup Irreverent Labs.

Sonam Kapoor invests in blockchain-based game MechaFightClub

“I’ve grown up playing video games and love everything about them. The art, the storytelling, the creativity that goes into developing a game that is exciting today and also stands the test of time is something that’s always intrigued me,” Sonam Kapoor wrote on Twitter announcing her investment.

“All this drew me to MFC, and what’s more groundbreaking is how MFC is bringing the video gaming industry into the next chapter of Web 3.0. I am elated to be a part of their family,” she added.

"MFC takes place in a world ravaged by long-since abandoned alien technology. Evil corporations monopolized this and enslaved humanity, but a global resistance seized and repurposed them as weapons of mass entertainment,” reads the official description of the game on its website. “Mechabot roosters are smart, and hens are even smarter. Each mechabot is a fully unique individual living on the blockchain with its own digital biology and intelligence. They will even learn, developing their own fighting styles and personalities throughout their lives".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will next be seen in the film Blind directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. On the personal, the actress is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. The two had shared the happy news earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor showers love on husband Anand Ahuja on their wedding anniversary – “You Have Exceeded All Expectations”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.