Akshay Kumar was all set to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2022. He was one among the several Indian celebrities who will be a part of the Indian delegation to the Cannes Film Festival on May 17. The delegation will be led by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. However, Akshay Kumar will no longer be a part of the delegation as the actor has tested positive for COVID-19 three days before he was scheduled to walk the red carpet at the prestigious film festival representing India.

On Saturday night, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there."

Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2022



Meanwhile, the Indian celebrities who will be a part of the delegation are Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, AR Rahman, and R Madhavan. Actor Hina Khan will also be returning to the film festival this year. She made her debut on the Cannes Red carpet in 2019 for the poster launch of her film Lines. This year, the actress will be attending the poster launch of her Indo-English film Country of Blind.

R Madhavan will be attending the film festival for his upcoming film Rocketry- The Nambi Effect. The film will receive its world premiere in Cannes on May 19 as part of the celebration of India as the official country of honor at the Cannes Market this year. The biographical drama was shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and English, with the English version showing in Cannes. The theatrical release is set for July 1 and will also feature Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

