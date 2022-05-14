comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.05.2022 | 10:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad Anek Major Janhit Mein Jaari
follow us on

Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19; to skip Cannes 2022

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Akshay Kumar was all set to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2022. He was one among the several Indian celebrities who will be a part of the Indian delegation to the Cannes Film Festival on May 17. The delegation will be led by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. However, Akshay Kumar will no longer be a part of the delegation as the actor has tested positive for COVID-19 three days before he was scheduled to walk the red carpet at the prestigious film festival representing India.

Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19; to skip Cannes 2022

Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19; to skip Cannes 2022

On Saturday night, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there."


Meanwhile, the Indian celebrities who will be a part of the delegation are Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, AR Rahman, and R Madhavan. Actor Hina Khan will also be returning to the film festival this year. She made her debut on the Cannes Red carpet in 2019 for the poster launch of her film Lines. This year, the actress will be attending the poster launch of her Indo-English film Country of Blind.

R Madhavan will be attending the film festival for his upcoming film Rocketry- The Nambi Effect. The film will receive its world premiere in Cannes on May 19 as part of the celebration of India as the official country of honor at the Cannes Market this year. The biographical drama was shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and English, with the English version showing in Cannes. The theatrical release is set for July 1 and will also feature Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar to hold a special screening of the film for Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Actor reacts

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kim Min Seok set to return for the second…

Ji Chang Wook, Hwang In Youp and Choi Sung…

Stray Kids’ EP ‘Oddinary’ sells over 1…

Welcome to Wrexham docuseries starring Ryan…

Jack Reacher star Alan Ritchson joins the…

K-pop group aespa named as Next Generation…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification