comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.02.2022 | 12:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman passes away at age 75

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Producer-director Ivan Reitman, whose wildly successful comedies of the ‘70s and ‘80s included the blockbuster Ghostbusters, died in his sleep on February 12 in Montecito, Calif., his family confirmed. He was 75. The cause of death was not released.

Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman passes away at age 75

His children, director Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman in a joint statement said, according to Associated Press, “Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life. We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Born in Czechoslovakia and raised in Canada, Reitman made his first major impression as the producer of National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978).  He quickly segued into feature directing with movie stardom Meatballs (1979), which featured Bill Murray as an anarchic camp counselor, and the service comedy Stripes (1981). Co-written by Aykroyd and Ramis, who co-starred with Murray, Moranis and Sigourney Weaver, Ghostbusters was the perfect mating of wiseguy humor and creative, big-budget special effects. It was among the most successful comedies of its time; it spawned a franchise that included a hit 1989 sequel and two new-millennium installments.

He maintained his producing/directing profile with a series of comedies Twins (1988), Kindergarten Cop (1990) and Junior (1994). He also produced the family-friendly Beethoven comedies and directed presidential comedy Dave. Reitman’s more recent directorial efforts included his last feature, Draft Day with Kevin Costner, rom-com No Strings Attached and My Super Ex-Girlfriend. In 2009, he co-produced Up in the Air, a comedy-drama starring George Clooney as a peripatetic corporate downsizing specialist. Directed and co-written by his son Jason, the film garnered six Academy Award nods, including best picture.

Most recently, he co-directed an iPhone Christmas spot with his son Jason, their first directing collaboration. Reitman is survived by his wife Genevieve; his son Jason, a director; and daughters Catherine, a TV actress-writer-producer, and Caroline.

Also Read: Ghostbusters: Afterlife starring Paul Rudd to release on November 19, 2021 

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Owen Wilson confirms his return to Loki…

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to…

Nisha Aur Uske Cousins actor Vibhu Raghava…

Vikrant Massey marries longtime girlfriend…

BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone,…

Sobhita Dhulipala joins Aditya Roy Kapur and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification