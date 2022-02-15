comscore

Seven months to create Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera’s background score

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera starring superstar Ranbir Kapoor is an adrenaline-pumping entertainer which is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on July 22, 2022. Directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame, the makers dropped a release date announcement video and the internet is abuzz about the powerful background score. Karan reveals that it has taken 7 months to create this inspirational music that he feels will add to the grandness of this pulsating big-screen spectacle.

Karan reveals, “When a trailer or a video is made, there are so many elements at play to give our audiences maximum impact. And what is super exciting is when those elements are recognized and appreciated by our audiences. One such element of the Shamshera announcement video is the background score. It is heartening to receive such an encouraging reaction to the musical score of the video.”

He adds, “And I promise you; this is truly just a glimpse of what the background score of Shamshera will finally deliver. Mithoon and I have spent an enthralling and exhaustive 7 months delivering to you a score that will truly give you a power-packed experience of the film and its epic conflict that awaits to unfold in the theatres.”

Shamshera is a high-octane entertainer that is set in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir! The film also stars Sanjay as Ranbir’s arch-enemy and this is definitely a huge casting coup. Sanjay will play the ruthless, merciless villain and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go against each other! Vaani is paired opposite Ranbir in the film and plays the role of a gorgeous, most sought after travelling performer of the country.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt announce the release date of Shamshera with a power-packed video

More Pages: Shamshera Box Office Collection

