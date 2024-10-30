Anupama has garnered quite a bit of eyeballs recently and not for a good reason. The sudden exit of some of the most popular actors from the show has definitely piqued the interest of audiences. The Star Plus show, which has managed to keep up with the likes and demands of viewers for the past two years by retaining its top position in terms of TRP, found itself in soup after Sudhanshu Pandey playing Vanraj Shah, one of the three key protagonists on the show, decided to call it quits. Followed by that, a leap was announced which resulted in the exit of most of the actors from the show including Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amar, among others.

Paras Kalnawat and Nidhi Shah may have just dropped a hint about Rupali Ganguly being responsible for their exit; say, “Our scenes were cut”

While during a past interview, Madalsa, who played Kavya in the Star Plus show, opened up about how her relationship with Rupali Ganguly gradually fell apart and even accused of the actress of talking behind her back, Paras Kalnawat and Nidhi Shah too may have hinted about Rupali Ganguly. Although neither of them took names, the two actors asserted that they were facing several issues on the sets of Anupama, which eventually led to their exit. Speaking about how he was thrown out of the show over two years ago in a podcast with Bhaktiyar Irani and Ali Asgar, Paras, who played Anupama’s youngest son Samar, revealed that he wanted out of the show but the contract was such that he couldn’t quit.

“It’s been two and a half years now; I was the first one to leave. It was all of a sudden. I didn’t know if I was quitting or being thrown out. I wanted to leave, but they don’t have a policy where you can quit. They can only fire you; they get satisfaction in doing that. There is no exit clause; if you want to leave, the terms go bad." He also went on to add that he wanted his track to get better but it wasn’t possible because of ‘a certain person’. "I wanted my track to grow, but someone had abruptly ended it. I know who it was. But because it was the number one show, the channel never intervened. If someone said she had a problem shooting with me, no one would question her. Everyone knows who had the problem”, he added.

Nidhi Shah too supported the statement by adding how she had reached her trigger point because of ‘a person’. “There had come a trigger point; it was a person. Our scenes were repetitive, and we kept fighting. At one point, we just didn’t want to do the scenes. There was a time when we just didn’t want to work with each other on the show. We would just want to stay away from each other on set too," she shared and also continued, “My scenes were cut too, and there was an issue with my clothes and hair as well. It happened to me a lot because I was given better clothes.”

When asked directly about facing issues with Rupali Ganguly, Shah maintained, “She is a talented actress, and I’m not just being diplomatic. Out of the ten of us, a couple created issues.”

Apart from speaking about themselves, Nidhi also threw light on the fact that Sudhanshu Pandey was extremely unwell but was forced to shoot long scenes with extensive dialogues.

For the unversed, Anupama is one of the most popular television serials which airs on Star Plus, featuring Rupali in the titular character and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

