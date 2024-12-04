Prime Video today announced the exclusive streaming premiere for the coming-of-age film Girls Will Be Girls. An Indo-French joint production, this highly acclaimed and globally celebrated young adult drama has been produced under the banner of Pushing Buttons Studio, Dolce Vita Films, and Crawling Angle Films by Richa Chadha, Claire Chassagne, and Shuchi Talati with Ali Fazal as the executive producer. The film, which takes the viewers on a rollercoaster of dreams, aspirations, emotional conflicts, and coming-of-age moments, is Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Pushing Buttons Studio’s maiden production. It marks the feature film directorial debut of writer Shuchi Talati and also introduces debutants Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles, with acclaimed actress Kani Kusruti in a pivotal role. Girls Will Be Girls has garnered widespread praise for its compelling narrative and outstanding performances, earning numerous awards and accolades at prestigious international film festivals. The film will premiere exclusively in India on Prime Video on December 18.

With a poignant and powerful narrative, Girls Will Be Girls delves into the complexities of adolescence and societal expectations, seen through the female gaze. The film follows 18-year-old Mira, as she navigates her rebellious awakening and emotional turmoil, intertwined with her mother’s own unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences. The trailer for Girls Will Be Girls offers a visually captivating glimpse into what promises to be a cinematic gem. It hooks viewers right from the start, taking them on a rollercoaster journey through Mira’s eyes. With its rich storytelling and compelling characters, the film leaves an impression on viewers, making it a must-watch.

“At Prime Video, we are committed to offering diverse, unique stories that not only entertain but also engage, entertain, and spark meaningful conversations,” said Manish Menghani, Director - Content Licensing, Prime Video, India. “A coming-of-age film that delves into the unique struggles, discoveries, and complexities faced by young adults, Girls Will Be Girls is a captivating watch. This critically acclaimed film has made a mark at prestigious festivals the world over, and we are delighted to launch it on Prime Video for our audiences. This film also holds a special place for us as it marks the debut production of Pushing Buttons Studios, founded by actor-couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal who have featured in some of our most successful Indian Originals.”

Richa Chadha, the co-producer of the film, shared, “Girls Will Be Girls is a film that captures the raw and authentic experiences of young adults, reflecting the rebellious spirit of adolescence while exploring the challenges of adulting, where inter-generational conflicts and struggle for independence are common. We are thrilled that the universal theme of our dream project has resonated with audiences worldwide, earning international acclaim and recognition at some of the most prominent film festivals. With the film now set for an exclusive digital launch on Prime Video in India, we are excited for it to reach audiences across the country who may see echoes of their own journeys in Mira’s story.”

Ali Fazal, the executive producer of the film, added, “Girls Will Be Girls is incredibly special to Richa and me because it’s our first project as producers. A lot of heart, passion, and hard work have gone into bringing this vision to life, making it a journey of immense learning and growth. The phenomenal response from international audiences has been highly motivating, encouraging us to continue pursuing our passion for delivering distinctive narratives. Having this film release exclusively on Prime Video, which feels like a second home for both of us as actors, makes this project even more special.”

Director Shuchi Talati shared, “Girls Will Be Girls is a reflection of diverse perspectives on coming-of-age, uniquely told through the female gaze. Bringing this story to life with an incredible team has been nothing short of extraordinary, and the global recognition we’ve received has been deeply gratifying. I’m thrilled that Indian audiences will now have the opportunity to experience the film on Prime Video.”

Girls Will Be Girls has garnered significant acclaim both nationally and globally, including at its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won two awards across, one of which was the top honour, The Audience Award in the World Cinema Dramatic Category. The film continued its victory lap, and the accolades include the special Jury Award for Acting at Sundance, the Grand Jury Prize at the Indian Film Festival in Los Angeles, Best Film at the Jakarta International Festival and Biarritz Film Festival, and the Transilvania Trophy for Best Film at the Transilvania International Film Festival. The film also received four awards at MAMI. Additionally, it has been screened at other renowned festivals worldwide, including Cannes, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and the Berlin International Film Festival, and made its India debut at the MAMI Film Festival.

