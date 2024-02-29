Produced along with banner of Excel Entertainment, which is run by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Netflix has presented a new web-show titled Dabba Cartel that ropes in a unique casting ensemble from across different industries. Starring Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Anjali Anand, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, Sai Tamhankar, Gajraj Rao, Lilette Dubey, Jisshu Sengupta, the show is set against the backdrop of Mumbai and features the journey of middle-class women who start succeeding in the world of drug mafia.

First Look: Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Sai Tamhankar join hands for Dabba Cartel

Speaking of Dabba Cartel, a series of unusual circumstances leads five ordinary women from Thane down a rabbit hole of adventures that sees them begin distributing drugs through a 'dabba' delivery business. As their secret cartel expands, they must navigate treacherous alliances, the law, and their own inner conflicts – risking everything they hold dear.

The immensely excited team of Dabba Cartel unveiled the first look of the upcoming web series in a short promo on social media. They also expressed their happiness of the show premiering soon as they added, “As our first collaboration with Netflix, we’re excited to unveil Dabba Cartel, a riveting tale that propels five ordinary women from their routine existence in a quiet colony of Thane, into the murky, unpredictable life of the underworld. As the creators, our excitement is two-fold bringing this series to a global platform like Netflix. We are certain that Dabba Cartel will captivate, surprise and keep you hooked throughout. So, join us on this journey of suspense, secrets, and unexpected alliances.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



Dabba Cartel was unveiled as a part of the 2024 Slate of Netflix and this casting coup, which has been put together for the first time, seems to have garnered ample excitement among fans. However, the release date and other details continue to remain under wraps.

Also Read: Shonali Bose and Karan Anshuman to direct Excel Entertainment’s Dabba Cartel and Queen Of The Hill

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.