Get ready for some rib-tickling fun as the Masti franchise is set to return with Masti 4, promising to bring back the laughter and mischief that fans have cherished for years. After two decades, the beloved trio—Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani—are reuniting to reignite the magic that made Masti a household name in 2004.

Masti 4: Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Riteish Deshmukh starrer to go on floors soon; makers reveal new logo of film’s title

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Masti 4 is poised to capture the essence of the original film while embarking on a new adventure filled with laughter, love, and uproarious escapades. The film's producers—Indra Kumar, A. Jhunjhunwala, Ashok Thakeria, and S. K. Ahluwalia—express confidence that Masti 4 will surpass all expectations, becoming a testament to the enduring legacy of the franchise.

“At its core, Masti 4 is a celebration of friendship, marriage, mischief, and the undying spirit of laughter. We want to go back to the OG for its essence and bring back laughter with a new story that will resonate and while delivering a fresh dose of hilarity and heart,” shared director Milap Zaveri.

The film promises to infuse the screen with humour and charm, marking a nostalgic yet exciting journey for fans who have eagerly awaited the return of their favourite trio.

With Masti 4 all set to go on floors soon, anticipation is running high among fans who are eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved characters. As the Masti franchise gears up for its latest instalment, audiences can expect laughter, camaraderie, and a delightful rollercoaster ride of emotions.

