Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa turned 30. Just last month, Yash Chopra’s multi-starrer Kabhi Kabhie also had its anniversary. Mainstream Bollywood has had quite a few movies starting with the word ‘Kabhi’ and almost all of them featured big stars and became successful.

Here are 5 popular Bollywood movies starting with the word ‘Kabhi’:

Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

Directed by Yash Chopra, this romantic drama explores the interconnected lives of two generations. The film follows the love story of Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) and Pooja (Rakhee Gulzar), who are separated by circumstances but reunite years later, as well as the story of their children, Vikram (Rishi Kapoor) and Pinky (Neetu Singh). The film remains one of Yash Chopra’s classic.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)

Directed by Kundan Shah, this romantic comedy-drama stars Shah Rukh Khan as Sunil, a lovable loser who navigates life and love with his quirky friends. The film follows Sunil's misadventures as he tries to win the heart of the girl he loves, played by Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, while facing numerous obstacles along the way.

Kabhi Na Kabhi (1998)

This romantic drama by filmmaker Priyadarshan follows the lives of four friends who are brought together by their passion for music. The film, which stars Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Pooja Bhatt and Paresh Rawal, explores their relationships, ambitions, and the challenges they face as they navigate love and friendship.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

This family drama revolves around the Raichand family, headed by patriarch Yashvardhan Raichand, played by Amitabh Bachchan. The Karan Johar directed film explores themes of love, family dynamics, and social status as it follows the journey of Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), who defies his family's wishes to marry Anjali (Kajol) the woman he loves. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, making it one of the biggest multi-starrers.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

After the 2001 film, Karan Johar came up with another movie starting with the word ‘Kabhi’. This romantic drama explores the complexities of modern relationships and societal expectations. The film follows the lives of two couples, Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) and Maya (Rani Mukerji), and Rhea (Preity Zinta) and Rishi (Abhishek Bachchan), whose marriages are tested when they find themselves drawn to others.

