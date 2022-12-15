The two shows are a part of the slate of web series to be produced by Excel Entertainment for Netflix

Last year, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment announced a partnership with Netflix to produce a series of shows for the OTT platform. They had also announced two web-series in the form of Dabba Cartel and Queen Of The Hill from a slate of new shows.

Shonali Bose and Karan Anshuman to direct Excel Entertainment’s Dabba Cartel and Queen Of The Hill

As per a report in PeepingMoon, Excel Entertainment has zeroed in on Shonali Bose to direct Dabba Cartel and Karan Anshuman for the other one.

Dabba Cartel is said to be about five housewives who secretly run a cartel. There are reports about Shabana Azmi playing a pivotal role in the show. Queen Of The Hill, on the other hand, revolves around the jazz scene in Mumbai in the 1960s. The story is about two ambitious women and their relationship that will change the city forever.

Bose is known for helming critically acclaimed films like Margarita With A Straw and The Sky Is Pink. Karan has directed shows like Mirzapur and Inside Edge with the same banner Excel Entertainment but for Amazon Prime Video. Queen Of The Hill will see Karan’s hat-trick with the banner. Much before these web-series, Karan had also made a film with Excel titled Bangistan, which starred Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat and Jacqueline Fernandez.

