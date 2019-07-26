FIRST LOOK: Akshay Kumar set for yet another interesting role in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey

Christmas 2020 just got merrier with Akshay Kumar starring in and as Bachchan Pandey. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, on Friday, unveiled the first look of Akshay Kumar in yet another interesting role. The film will be directed by Farhan Samji.

The official Instagram handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment read, “Christmas 2020 just got merrier! ‪Presenting #SajidNadiadwala’s next with @akshaykumar In & As #BachchanPandey..directed by @farhadsamji ???? @wardakhannadiadwala.”

This will be yet another collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar after this year’s Housefull 4. Farhad Samji had earlier directed Housefull 3 and took the reins of Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan stepped down. Farhad is also the writer for Laxmmi Bomb.

Akshay Kumar is also shooting for Rohit Shetty‘s cop drama Sooryavanshi co-starring Katrina Kaif. He will be next seen in Mission Mangal, Raj Mehta’s Good News, Housefull 4 and also feature in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb.

