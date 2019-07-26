Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.07.2019 | 5:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

FIRST LOOK: Akshay Kumar set for yet another interesting role in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Christmas 2020 just got merrier with Akshay Kumar starring in and as Bachchan Pandey. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, on Friday, unveiled the first look of Akshay Kumar in yet another interesting role. The film will be directed by Farhan Samji.

FIRST LOOK: Akshay Kumar set for yet another interesting role in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey

The official Instagram handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment read, “Christmas 2020 just got merrier! ‪Presenting #SajidNadiadwala’s next with @akshaykumar In & As #BachchanPandey..directed by @farhadsamji ???? @wardakhannadiadwala.”

This will be yet another collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar after this year’s Housefull 4. Farhad Samji had earlier directed Housefull 3 and took the reins of Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan stepped down. Farhad is also the writer for Laxmmi Bomb.

Akshay Kumar is also shooting for Rohit Shetty‘s cop drama Sooryavanshi co-starring Katrina Kaif. He will be next seen in Mission Mangal, Raj Mehta’s Good News, Housefull 4 and also feature in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar talks about how supportive Twinkle Khanna has been of his career choices

More Pages: Bachchan Pandey Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Battle Of Biggest stars on Christmas 2020!…

EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to romance Akshay…

Super 30 Box Office Collections – Super 30…

REVEALED: Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan…

Taapsee Pannu says she is trying to prove…

Here's when Salman Khan will begin shooting…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification