Salman Khan to become mamu again! Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma expecting their second child

Arpita Khan Sharma, Salman Khan‘s youngest sister, tied the knot with Aayush Sharma more than four years ago. The couple had a grand wedding in Hyderabad. They are also proud parents of a year old Ahil Sharma. Now, it looks like the little Ahil is going to be a big brother.

As per latest reports, Arpita Khan Sharma is pregnant for the second time and they are very excited for new chapter in their lives. Their baby boy Ahil is going to be a big brother and it is exciting times for the Khan – Sharma families. One has already seen Salman Khan and the entire family dote over little Ahil.

Meanwhile, in November, Arpita celebrated four years of marriage with Aayush. She had shared a heartfelt post on Instagram which read, “A great marriage is not when a perfect couple comes together, it’s when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their difference. Not only are you my husband & Ahil’s Pappi, your my best friend to. Through Thick & Thin, Happiness & Sorrow. I am blessed to have a partner in crime like you. Love you very very much @aaysharma Happy Anniversary.”

Last year, Aayush Sharma made his debut with LoveYatri. He had already signed his next set of films and it seems like exciting times are ahead for him and the entire family.