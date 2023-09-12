Firoz Nadiadwala’s Welcome To The Jungle faces roadblock, gets non-cooperation order from FWICE for alleged non-payment of dues to Anees Bazmee and crew members

After making his long-delayed announcement on Akshay Kumar’s birthday for his new project Welcome To The Jungle, producer Firoz Nadiadwala finds himself in a soup.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), a film industry workers union in Mumbai with over 500,000 members, has issued a non-cooperation order against Nadiadwala and his proposed biggie Welcome To The Jungle.

In a letter dated September 9, 2023, the FWICE president has accused Firoz Nadiadwala of non-payment of dues for several artistes, who worked in Nadiadwala’s Welcome Back in 2015. These artistes include director Anees Bazmee, makeup artiste Bashar Khan, cinematographer Kabir Lal, actor Adi Irani, actor Mushtaque Khan and actor Swatantra Bharat. Director Bazmee alone is owed Rs 2 crores.

During the release of Welcome Back in 2015, Anees, in an interview with this writer, claimed Firoz had agreed to pay him Rs 11.27 crores as his directorial fee. Out of this, he actually paid him only Rs 6.64 crores. Anees had voluntarily foregone Rs 2.62 crores. Anees only wanted Firoz to give him Rs 2 crores of the pending payment. This apparently didn’t happen.

Looks like the past ghosts have come to haunt Firoz and there is no way he can proceed with the making his ambitious 24-actor Welcome To The Jungle before clearing the dues of the artistes, who worked with him on last film from the farcical franchise.

