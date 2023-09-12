Renowned actresses Sharmila Tagore and Rituparna Sengupta are poised to collaborate on National Award-winning director Suman Ghosh's upcoming Bengali film titled Puratawn.

Sharmila Tagore and Rituparna Sengupta to star in Suman Ghosh’s Bengali film Puratawn

Sharmila Tagore, marking her return to Bengali cinema after a hiatus of 14 years, has agreed to feature in Puratawn. This decision follows her recent debut in the world of OTT with the web series Gulmohar, alongside acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee. In Suman Ghosh's film, Tagore will share the screen with the celebrated Bengali superstar, Rituparna Sengupta.

The heart of the narrative in Puratawn revolves around an emotionally charged mother-daughter relationship, with Sharmila Tagore and Rituparna Sengupta essaying pivotal roles. Additionally, Indraneil Sengupta will portray the character of the son-in-law. The film is being produced under Rituparna's banner, Bhavna Aaj O Kal.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “SHARMILA TAGORE – RITUPARNA SENGUPTA TO STAR IN MOTHER – DAUGHTER STORY… In a casting coup of sorts, #SharmilaTagore and #Bengali superstar #RituparnaSengupta – both powerhouse of talent – will feature in an emotional mother-daughter story, penned by #NationalAward winning director #SumanGhosh… Titled #Puratawn, the #Bengali film is slated for release in 2024. #ViralFactory.”

SHARMILA TAGORE - RITUPARNA SENGUPTA TO STAR IN MOTHER - DAUGHTER STORY… In a casting coup of sorts, #SharmilaTagore and #Bengali superstar #RituparnaSengupta - both powerhouse of talent - will feature in an emotional mother - daughter story, penned by #NationalAward winning… pic.twitter.com/AHsoTIJj1l — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2023

Sharmila Tagore's previous appearance in Bengali cinema was in the film Antaheen, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, and co-starring Radhika Apte and Rahul Bose. Notably, Rituparna Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta have previously collaborated in a project helmed by director Indrasis Acharya. Meanwhile, Director Suman Ghosh is presently occupied with the filming of Kabuliwala, featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Abir Chatterjee, and Sohini Sarkar.

Also Read: Sharmila Tagore reviews granddaughter Sara Ali Khan’s performance in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; calls it “splendid and spontaneous”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.