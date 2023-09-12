comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 12.09.2023 | 11:58 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawan Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Parineeti Chopra becomes an investor in Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Parineeti Chopra becomes an investor in Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery

en Bollywood News Parineeti Chopra becomes an investor in Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery

Dutt announced his new venture Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery, an exquisite jewellery boutique brand, to be opening doors on the 8th of September 2023 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After brewing excitement in her audiences for a few days, Parineeti Chopra announced her investment in Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery, founded by the entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt. Dutt announced his new venture Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery, an exquisite jewellery boutique brand, to be opening doors on the 8th of September 2023 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Parineeti Chopra becomes an investor in Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery

Parineeti Chopra becomes an investor in Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery

With great excitement, Parineeti Chopra on her investment in the brand shared, “Jewellery is a treasure that lasts for generations. Happy to partner with a new-age jewellery boutique brand. Very excited about this partnership with the young and energetic entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt. This partnership is not just an investment, it's a testament to our shared vision of redefining elegance and style in the jewellery world.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kanthi Dutt (@kanthi_dutt)

About his association with Parineeti, Kanthi Dutt stated, “She is a very cheerful and happy person. I was looking for someone who resonates with my style of jewellery. Parineeti being a new bride, understands how important jewellery is for a bride. We collectively wanted to put our best foot forward in making the day memorable by crafting statement pieces that speak about the bride. Can’t wait for Parineeti to show off our collection during her wedding.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

Sharing his thoughts on the new venture, Entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt said, “My love for jewellery defines the celebration of life’s precious moments. At Tritiyaa, every piece is a masterpiece and each moment is an occasion. We offer very exclusive gold & diamond jewellery collection, including that of uncuts, victorian, rare precious stones. Our partnership with Parineeti will take Tritiyaa to greater heights and I can’t contain my excitement.”

ALSO READ: Raghav Chadha opens up about his first meeting with Parineeti Chopra amid wedding buzz; says, “I thank god every day giving me Parineeti”

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sunny Deol takes a trip to US along with…

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on the…

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to clash with Ajay…

Audiences reacts on Akshay Kumar’s Mision…

A. R. Rahman clarifies on 'Marakkuma Nenjam…

Fans of A R Rahman slam his Chennai concert;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification