After brewing excitement in her audiences for a few days, Parineeti Chopra announced her investment in Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery, founded by the entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt. Dutt announced his new venture Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery, an exquisite jewellery boutique brand, to be opening doors on the 8th of September 2023 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Parineeti Chopra becomes an investor in Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery

With great excitement, Parineeti Chopra on her investment in the brand shared, “Jewellery is a treasure that lasts for generations. Happy to partner with a new-age jewellery boutique brand. Very excited about this partnership with the young and energetic entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt. This partnership is not just an investment, it's a testament to our shared vision of redefining elegance and style in the jewellery world.”

About his association with Parineeti, Kanthi Dutt stated, “She is a very cheerful and happy person. I was looking for someone who resonates with my style of jewellery. Parineeti being a new bride, understands how important jewellery is for a bride. We collectively wanted to put our best foot forward in making the day memorable by crafting statement pieces that speak about the bride. Can’t wait for Parineeti to show off our collection during her wedding.”

Sharing his thoughts on the new venture, Entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt said, “My love for jewellery defines the celebration of life’s precious moments. At Tritiyaa, every piece is a masterpiece and each moment is an occasion. We offer very exclusive gold & diamond jewellery collection, including that of uncuts, victorian, rare precious stones. Our partnership with Parineeti will take Tritiyaa to greater heights and I can’t contain my excitement.”

