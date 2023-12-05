comscore
FIGHTER FIRST LOOK: Deepika Padukone shines as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore on the poster

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The anticipation soars as Fighter, the most eagerly awaited film of 2024, introduces Deepika Padukone in a groundbreaking portrayal as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known by her call sign Minni. Her role as a Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons unit showcases resilience and valour. This marks her first 'mission' as a helicopter pilot as she continues to break barriers and display her acting mastery.

Deepika Padukone shared the exclusive look on her social media and wrote, "Squadron Leader Minal Rathore
Call Sign: Minni Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons."

Squadron Leader Minal Rathore's character embodies fortitude, determination, and the unwavering spirit of Fighter. Her journey within the film encapsulates the essence of a pioneering woman navigating new horizons, poised to redefine norms and inspire generations.

Fighter emerges as more than just a film; it is a movie transcending conventional storytelling. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, it brings together thrilling action and a strong patriotic fervour. Mark your calendars for January 25th, 2024, India's 75th Republic Day, as Fighter takes flight and witness the spectacle of cinematic brilliance.

