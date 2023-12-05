comscore
Himansh Kohli starrer Gahvara to screen at Kolkata International Film Festival; actor calls it "an emotionally stirring journey"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Himansh Kohli starrer Gahvara to screen at Kolkata International Film Festival; actor calls it "an emotionally stirring journey"

en Bollywood News Himansh Kohli starrer Gahvara to screen at Kolkata International Film Festival; actor calls it “an emotionally stirring journey”

Actor Himansh Kohli, known for his role in the film Yaariyan, is soon going to be seen in the short film Gahvara.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Lately, Yaariyan fame and actor Himansh Kohli has been seen in the music video. However, he is all set to grab the attention of moviegoers with his next venture, titled Gahvara. Interestingly, the 27-minute-long short film is scheduled to be premiered at the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival. 

Himansh Kohli starrer Gahvara to screen at Kolkata International Film Festival; actor calls it “an emotionally stirring journey”

Himansh Kohli starrer Gahvara to screen at Kolkata International Film Festival; actor calls it “an emotionally stirring journey”

Making the official announcement of the same, Happy Cow Films and the actor took to their respective social media handles. The production banner wrote, “Catch our short film, ‘Gahvara,’ at KIFF 2023 on December 8th & 12th. Don’t miss the screening–see you there!”

Speaking of the short film, it is directed by Tariq Mohammad and produced by Neeru Kohli. The film features themes of loss, custom, and self-improvement. It follows the story of Farhan (25), who complies with his grandmother’s last request by making a fresh funeral bier for her interment. Although there are conflicts within the family regarding its necessity, Farhan’s mother is upset about the bier’s construction.

His obsession with his grandmother wears out his girlfriend, Nargis, thus, their visit becomes tense. Tragic events occur when Farhan learns of his father’s unexpected passing, throwing him into severe emotional upheaval and changing his perspective on life.

Sharing his thoughts on the role he has played in the movie, Himansh said, “Portraying Farhan in Gahvara has been an emotionally stirring journey, delving into themes of loss, family, and personal transformation. It is a role that has touched my soul and allowed me to explore the depths of human emotions.”

Gahvara will be screened at the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival on December 8 and 12 December.

Also Read: Himansh Kohli injures himself during the shoot of T-Series’ ‘Meri Tarah’; Heli Daruwala comes to his rescue

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

