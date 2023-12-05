comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 05.12.2023 | 4:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Animal Dunki Tiger 3 Salaar Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Alia Bhatt to attend closing ceremony of Red Sea Film Festival, will share stage with Jason Statham, Halle Berry, Nicolas Cage, Gwyneth Paltrow

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Alia Bhatt to attend closing ceremony of Red Sea Film Festival, will share stage with Jason Statham, Halle Berry, Nicolas Cage, Gwyneth Paltrow

en Bollywood News Alia Bhatt to attend closing ceremony of Red Sea Film Festival, will share stage with Jason Statham, Halle Berry, Nicolas Cage, Gwyneth Paltrow

The closing ceremony of the Red Sea Film Festival will also be attended by Henry Golding, Jessica Verratti, Terry Gilliam and Andrew Garfield.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Red Sea Film Festival is currently going on in full swing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Apart from various artistes from around the world, a number of Indians from the entertainment field are also seen in attendance at the festival. And now, it is learnt that Alia Bhatt will be present at the closing ceremony of the festival on December 9.

Alia Bhatt to attend closing ceremony of Red Sea Film Festival, will share stage with Jason Statham, Halle Berry, Nicolas Cage, Gwyneth Paltrow

That’s not all. She will be seen sharing the stage from some of the biggest Hollywood celebrities like Halle Berry, Henry Golding, Jessica Verratti, Terry Gilliam, Nicolas Cage, Andrew Garfield, Jason Statham and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Gina Golani Shetty, founder of Stellar Entertainment, has confirmed Alia Bhatt’s presence at the Red Sea Film Festival’s closing ceremony. She said, “We at Stellar Entertainment are looking forward to welcoming yet another super star Alia Bhatt to Jeddah to grace the closing ceremony of this star-studded festival. We could not have asked for a better end to this star-studded week full of some fabulous conversations and interactions with talent.”

On the work front, Alia’s last Bollywood movie was Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which released earlier this year. Also starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the movie become a critical and commercial success. She later made her Hollywood debut in the form of Heart Of Stone.

Also Read: Karan Johar felicitated with Variety International Vanguard Director Award at Red Sea Film Festival 2023: “Pride because I get to represent my country on a global level”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter to release in…

28 Years of Ram Jaane: “As Dilwale Dulhania…

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade…

FIGHTER New Poster: Hrithik Roshan…

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 set…

Dunki Drop 4 to release tomorrow; makers to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification