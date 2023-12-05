The closing ceremony of the Red Sea Film Festival will also be attended by Henry Golding, Jessica Verratti, Terry Gilliam and Andrew Garfield.

The Red Sea Film Festival is currently going on in full swing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Apart from various artistes from around the world, a number of Indians from the entertainment field are also seen in attendance at the festival. And now, it is learnt that Alia Bhatt will be present at the closing ceremony of the festival on December 9.

Alia Bhatt to attend closing ceremony of Red Sea Film Festival, will share stage with Jason Statham, Halle Berry, Nicolas Cage, Gwyneth Paltrow

That’s not all. She will be seen sharing the stage from some of the biggest Hollywood celebrities like Halle Berry, Henry Golding, Jessica Verratti, Terry Gilliam, Nicolas Cage, Andrew Garfield, Jason Statham and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Gina Golani Shetty, founder of Stellar Entertainment, has confirmed Alia Bhatt’s presence at the Red Sea Film Festival’s closing ceremony. She said, “We at Stellar Entertainment are looking forward to welcoming yet another super star Alia Bhatt to Jeddah to grace the closing ceremony of this star-studded festival. We could not have asked for a better end to this star-studded week full of some fabulous conversations and interactions with talent.”

On the work front, Alia’s last Bollywood movie was Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which released earlier this year. Also starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the movie become a critical and commercial success. She later made her Hollywood debut in the form of Heart Of Stone.

