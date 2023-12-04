Fighter will be Hrithik Roshan’s first film to be released in 3D.

Hrithik Roshan's highly anticipated film Fighter, helmed by the visionary Siddharth Anand, is set to soar onto the big screen in 3D and IMAX 3D, marking a first for the actor. This news comes hot on the heels of Hrithik's electrifying first look reveal, sending fans into a frenzy of anticipation.

Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter to release in 3D, director Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too: Report

A report by PinkVilla suggests that Siddharth is pulling out all the stops to ensure a truly unforgettable cinematic experience. A source close to the development told the publication, “It’s an aerial action entertainer designed for a big screen experience and the idea is to transport the audience into the world of this adrenaline-thumping film.”

"Siddharth wants to take things a notch higher with Fighter and the premium format in addition to the usual release in 2D is a step in that direction," the source added. The source continued and said, “The background score and music has also been conditioned for the Atmos & IMAX format giving a holistic theatrical experience.”

Coming back to Hrithik’s first look, he introduced himself as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Also starring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, among others, Fighter is presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. The film is slated for release on January 25, 2024.

Speaking of the film, Siddharth, in a statement, asserted, “With Fighter, our objective has been to push the boundaries of visual storytelling, immersing the audience in an exhilarating journey through the skies. We've poured our passion into creating the biggest aerial action movie India has seen. We are aiming to create an unforgettable entertainment experience for our audiences."

