comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.04.2022 | 3:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Attack – Part I Dasvi The Kashmir Files K.G.F – Chapter 2 Bachchhan Paandey
follow us on

EXO member Lay Zhang parts ways with SM Entertainment on group’s 10th anniversary -“This decade is one of the greatest gifts I could’ve ever received”

Bollywood News
By - Monica Yadav

Chinese singer-actor Lay Zhang, who made his music debut with K-pop group EXO, has parted ways with his long-time agency SM Entertainment, a popular talent agency based in South Korea. The 30-year-old musician on Friday took to social media to make the official announcement on EXO's 10 anniversary.

EXO member Lay Zhang parts ways with SM Entertainment on group's 10th anniversary -"This decade is one of the greatest gifts I could’ve ever received"

EXO member Lay Zhang parts ways with SM Entertainment on group’s 10th anniversary -“This decade is one of the greatest gifts I could’ve ever received”

Music labels in Korea typically sign K-pop bands to seven-year contracts following which it depends on the artists whether to extend the contracts or not. In handwritten notes on April 8, in both Korean and English, Lay Zhang wrote that he will always be there for his “Exo brothers”, and affirmed he would “always be the Lay when my members need me”, implying that he is simply leaving the company and not the group.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lay Zhang (@layzhang)

EXO is one of the most popular K-pop groups with members working on both group and solo music. Lay Zhang has been extensively working in China and releasing solo music for the last couple of years. He has been on the judges' panel on the Street Dance of China variety show. EXO is expected to release the group's music sometime this year.

ALSO READ: EXO’s Sehun to lead TVING’s high school romance drama Love, Hara High School

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tom Hiddleston to star in and executive…

Business Proposal starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim…

BREAKING: Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor wedding…

Helly Shah to make film debut with Kaya…

Post taking over Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali…

“I definitely want to do a full power action…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification