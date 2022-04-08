Chinese singer-actor Lay Zhang, who made his music debut with K-pop group EXO, has parted ways with his long-time agency SM Entertainment, a popular talent agency based in South Korea. The 30-year-old musician on Friday took to social media to make the official announcement on EXO's 10 anniversary.

Music labels in Korea typically sign K-pop bands to seven-year contracts following which it depends on the artists whether to extend the contracts or not. In handwritten notes on April 8, in both Korean and English, Lay Zhang wrote that he will always be there for his “Exo brothers”, and affirmed he would “always be the Lay when my members need me”, implying that he is simply leaving the company and not the group.

EXO is one of the most popular K-pop groups with members working on both group and solo music. Lay Zhang has been extensively working in China and releasing solo music for the last couple of years. He has been on the judges' panel on the Street Dance of China variety show. EXO is expected to release the group's music sometime this year.

