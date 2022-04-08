TOPS, a leading FMCG brand, has recently signed up Kareena Kapoor Khan to add strength to its already-dominant presence in the pickle & sauces categories. A recent survey carried out by the research team of TOPS in Tier 1 & Tier 2 towns surmised that people have aspirational desires and want ‘variety’ and ‘convenience’ in their options, coupled with ‘taste’ and ‘trust’ as the prime factors, before zeroing on a particular purchase decision. Taking a cue from this, the company decided to leverage its strengths and bring out products that meet the demand of the consumers. With Pickles & Sauces being the main growth drivers in the product portfolio at TOPS, the company has launched a ‘new and exotic range’ under both these product categories.

TOPS ropes in Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador

Through this campaign, the brand aims to further strengthen its connect with the consumers across markets by roping in a celebrity brand ambassador. To reiterate the brand’s commitment, Kareena, an icon and an industry stalwart, who reverberates the same sentiments, has been brought on board as the face of the brand in India.

Excited about the partnership, Dr. Nitin Seth, Vice – Chairman, TOPS said, “The association with Kareena comes at a time when the brand is at the cusp of launching a new range of Pickles & Sauces”. Kareena Kapoor is a personification of exuberance and resoluteness, virtues that resonate well with the values exhibited by TOPS for its range of pickles and sauces. TOPS pickles have been a huge hit with the consumers, and it is the “taste that lingers” that has helped the brand to transcend boundaries & become a globally cherished brand. The brand is adding exotic variants to its already existing range, which have been curated to cater to various regional tastes and preferences of consumers. Varieties like Dela, Mushroom& Karela are a few cases in point that are sure to tickle everyone’s senses and provide the much-needed satiating effect to every meal.

With these launches, TOPS takes the total tally of its pickle variants to 51, with the punchline “Ab Poore 51 Flavours Mein” for the soon to be aired campaign on various visual mediums. The campaign will depict Kareena relishing the tanginess of a variety of pickles, that are sure to evoke a mouth-watering temptation.

TOPS has a masterstroke up its sleeve for Sauces & Ketchup too, as it is being promoted as the brand offering the “widest range of sauces”. Kareena, who has essayed a wide variety of roles in Bollywood, resonates well with the brand’s commitment to its consumers. Given her all-around personality and the versatility of TOPS’ sauces which can be used as a dip, spread, or in cooking, this association works as a perfect combination to make TOPS a leader in the segment.

Excited about the association, Kareena expressed her sentiments by saying “Really happy to be associated with TOPS as it is one of my favourite brands”.

