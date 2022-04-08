After the stupendous success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness takes forward the multiverse story. The anticipation is heightened with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen's characters Strange and Wanda joining hands. Now, the advance sales of the film has broken records on Fandango.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen starrer Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness breaks advance ticket sales record on Fandango

According to ComicBook outlet, "Advanced tickets for Doctor Strange 2 went on sale on Wednesday, April 6th; in the first 20 hours, Multiverse of Madness managed to sell more tickets than any other film in 2022 (so far) – including DC's The Batman, which has since grossed $351.8 million at the domestic box office, and $714.5 million, worldwide. With that line of comparison in mind, it feels safe to say that Marvel Studios is likely to have another billion-dollar winner on its hands with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Marvel Studios debuted a brand-new promo that shows the superhero confronting his dark side, Wanda's family appearances, and much more along with new posters for the supernatural adventure.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams, the film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer.

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness. Experience it only in cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on May 6.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.