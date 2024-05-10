Vikrant Massey gets into a heated argument with cab driver, video goes viral. According to fan speculations it might a gimmick for an upcoming project.

The 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey was seen engaging into an altercation with a cab driver, while fans speculated that the viral video was nothing more than a promotional tactic for an upcoming project.

Vikrant Massey caught in an inflamed argument with cab driver: “Dhamka rahe ho tum?”

In the video, we can see the cab driver introducing himself and then directs the camera towards Vikrant who objects to it and was seen not agreeing with the increase in the cab’s price.

“Mera naam Ashish hai. Mai ek cab driver hoon. Maine apne passenger ko unke location pe phuncha diya hai. Aur vo paise nahi de rahe hai. Behas baazi lar rahe hai ulta. Gaali galoch kar rahe hai” the driver said while recording the video. Once the driver pointed the camera towards Vikrant, the actor responded, “Gaali galoch kar rahe hai? Camera kyun nikal diya bhai? Dhamka rahe ho tum? Jayaz baat hi to kar rajha hoon na mai? Yeh achanak se paise kaise badh gaye? Yeh nahi chalega.”

While the video went viral, the speculations made by the fans did too as many of them continuously doubted it to be an ad campaign. These doubts have been particularly raised because of the staged looking backdrop behind Vikrant. The hilarious comments made by fans included comments like “Movie promotion ka tareeka thoda cazual hai,” “Script acchi hai,” “Yeah this seems like some publicity gimmick for his upcoming series/film. And where did he get violent, that’s not visible...,” “One min silence for those who think it’s real.”

Similar activities have been done in the past by actors like Kajol when she deleted all her social media posts which later turned out to be a promotional gimmick for her show and Poonam Pandey who faced heavy backlash for faking her own death.

Also Read: Is Vikrant Massey actually screaming at cab driver? Here’s the truth!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.