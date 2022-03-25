South Korean group EXO’s youngest member Sehun has reportedly been confirmed to lead a new TVING original series title Love, Hara High School (literal title).

EXO’s Sehun to lead TVING’s high school romance drama Love, Hara High School

According to Soompi, following the reports on March 24 about Sehun been cast for the lead role, a source from SM Entertainment confirmed the news saying that Sehun will be starring as the main character Go Yoo in TVING’s new original drama that depicts the solid friendship and sincere love story of 18-year-old youths who cannot give up love or friendship. The drama deals with the unique subject of cellular memory, which hypothesizes that memory is transferred to organ transplant recipients.

Sehun will star as Go Yoo, a second-year student at Hara High School and a charming basketball prodigy who also excels in his studies. Despite being too busy to date, Go Yoo is preoccupied with protecting his schoolmate Joon Hee, who he develops a crush after donating his kidney to her. They’re both rivals, competing for the spot as the school’s top student, while simultaneously grappling with his conflicting emotions for his first love, So Yeon.

Love, Hara High School will be helmed by Kim Jin Sung from a screenplay penned by writer Kang Bo Ra. The filming for the upcoming romance drama is expected to begin in April while the drama will air sometime later this year.

Sehun has previously appeared in 2015’s EXO Next Door and 2018’s Dokgo Rewind. He made his big screen debut with The Pirates: Goblin Flag. Most recently, he starred in SBS romance drama Now, We Are Breaking Up alongside Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong.

