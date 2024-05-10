Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report two days ago that a special screening of Sarfarosh (1999) will be held in Mumbai, May 10, to celebrate the classic film’s 25th anniversary. The news, as expected, spread like wild fire, and led to a lot of excitement. What also added to the excitement was that Aamir Khan himself is going to grace the screening along with Sonali Bendre and others. Now, we bring to you another exciting update about this event.

Aamir Khan to announce the sequel to Sarfarosh at the 25th anniversary celebration screening?

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “At the event, Aamir and the other cast and crew members of the film will go down memory lane and share their experience of working on the film. But along with the trivia, Aamir is expected to also announce the sequel to Sarfaorsh.”

The source continued, "If not announce, Aamir will at least assure that the second part of Sarfarosh is in the works. However, it is not known if he’ll star in Sarfarosh 2.”

For many years, there were talks that director John Matthew Matthan is working on the second part of Sarfarosh. At one point, it was reported that John Abraham will play the lead role. In 2020, John confirmed that he is no longer working on the sequel.

The 25th anniversary special screening of Sarfarosh is organized by Radio Nasha and will also see John Matthew Matthan, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Pandit, Naseeruddin Shah, Makrand Deshpande, Smita Jaykar, Manoj Joshi, Upasana Singh, Akhilendra Mishra and Akash Khurana in attendance besides Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre.

