EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya to have action directors from South Africa, says producer Dinesh Vijan

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, earlier this month, headed to Arunachal Pradesh in order to kick off the shooting of horror-comedy Bhediya. The film is being helmed by Amar Kaushik and it will have a marathon schedule. As the details of the project are kept under wraps, a lot of VFX and action will be involved in the film. Varun Dhawan recently posted an Instagram story where he seemed to have gotten injured amid the shooting.

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya to have action directors from South Africa, says producer Dinesh Vijan

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films stated that since the movie is action-driven, there will be action directors coming from abroad. “Bhediya is a very intense film, with a global crew comprising of action directors from South Africa, a VFX studio from London, and talents from all over the world.”

“We are shooting in the pristine land of Arunachal Pradesh that has seldom been explored in cinema, and although we are facing some testing challenges and rough weather, the entire team is gung ho about creating something never seen before. There are difficult days, but even in those difficult days, everyone is giving their 100 percent to achieve perfection. Varun has some edgy action sequences and there will be times when he gets injured, but he is truly giving his blood and sweat to make Bhediya a special film to always remember,” he added.

Bhediya takes Maddock Films’ horror universe forward after Stree and Roohi. The film releases on April 14, 2022.

ALSO READ: After Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya shoot gets interrupted by fans; actor addresses the crowd

More Pages: Bhediya Box Office Collection

