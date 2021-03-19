Actor Armie Hammer is currently in the midst of allegations. The actor has been accused of alleged cannibalism and abuse controversy. It began when an Instagram user revealed some alleged sexually explicit chats that were exchanged between the actor and a woman. The chats included conversations about sex fantasies, cannibalism. The screenshots blew up and soon the actor began to receive backlash. Two months later, the actor has been accused of the alleged rape. He is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles police.

“We can confirm that Armie Hammier is the named suspect in an alleged sexual assault investigation, initiated on February 3, 2021,” LAPD Officer Drake Madison spoke to Deadline on Thursday, March 18. Effie, the 24-year-old woman behind the Instagram account House of Effie spoke of the sexual assault and said it was a four-hour incident that reportedly happened in 2017.

According to People, she appeared for a press conference with her lawyer and said, "On April 24th, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent. For example, he beat my feet with a crop so they would hurt with every step I took for the next week. During those four hours, I tried to get away but he wouldn't let me. I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being."

"During and since this attack, I have lived in fear of him and for a long time I tried to dismiss his actions towards me as a twisted form of love," she said. "Now that he no longer has any power over me, I have come to understand that the immense mental hold he held over me was incredibly damaging on many levels."

In a statement to People, Hammer's lawyer Andrew Brettler has denied the rape allegation. "Effie's own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her," the lawyer's statement read.

"It was never Mr. Hammer's intention to embarrass or expose [Effie]'s fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight," the statement further said. "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie]'s attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve."

Since January 2021, Armie Hammer's agency WME has dropped him as their client and he has exited several projects.

ALSO READ: Armie Hammer dropped by agency WME amid cannibalism controversy

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.