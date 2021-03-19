Former Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli tested COVID positive this morning and is home quarantined, following BMC’s rules and regulations. The actress has been quarantining at home to ensure a speedy recovery while being in touch with the doctors. With the rising number of cases in the state, the number of COVID-19 positive cases among the industry have considerably increased.

Nikki who was has been busy shooting for her upcoming music videos took to her Instagram today stating, “I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advise. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light.”

Wishing Nikki Tamboli a speedy recovery.

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli receives flak for her interview, actress gets back to the trolls

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.