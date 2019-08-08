Nawazuddin Siddiqui says the difficult part about acting is to play the same role differently each time

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors in the country and happens to be the favorite of a lot of people for all the right reasons. Starting from a junior artist, Nawazuddin has come a long way in the industry and has been bagging some of the biggest projects including Sacred Games, Gangs Of Wasseypur, and now, Raat Akeli Hai. Being the versatile actor that he is, he has played a variety of roles and wants to make sure he keeps bringing a new aspect in his character with every role.

In a recent interview, he spoke about how he does not want to be a part of the clichéd Bollywood hero role. He does not want to be in a comfort zone with his roles and says the most difficult part about being an actor is when you have to play the same role differently, every time. While he has played the role of a gangster in multiple projects, he makes sure to add in a different character trait in them. Be it Faisal Khan or Ganesh Gaitonde, Nawaz tries to make his character different from the previous one.

He will next be seen playing the role of Dilly Mahmood in McMafia, a mafia crime drama. Nawazuddin will essay the role of a Mumbai based mafia and the series is inspired from a namesake novel by Misha Glenny.

