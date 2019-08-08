Vikram Bhatt ropes in a popular television actor opposite Hina Khan for his film Hacked

For her second Bollywood film, Hina Khan will be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s next Hacked. The film was supposed to go on floors earlier in April this year. However, it did not materialise due to reasons unknown. The film is now expected to go on floors on August 20.

The makers have locked the antagonist of the film. Rohan Shah who was seen in the film Krrish 3 will be Hina Khan’s co-star in Hacked. This will mark Shah’s second Bollywood film as well. He played the teenage version of Vivek Oberoi’s character in Krrish 3 which was released in the year 2013.

Reportedly, Rohan Shah plays an 18-year-old who falls in love with Hina’s character. The story is primarily about Shah’s love for an older girl and how it transforms into an obsession and how social media has a major role to play in this fixation.

Hina Khan rose to fame with her performance in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai. After playing Akshara in the show for nearly a decade, the actress quit to pursue Bollywood. Her debut film Lines directed by Hussain Khan was screened at the Cannes film festival this year. Rohan Shah is also a popular television face, having worked in several TV shows.