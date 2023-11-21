Sources claim that the actress is currently in discussion for a role which could be her launchpad in Bollywood but details are under wraps.

Shekhar Kapur, the jury head for the international competition at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), pleasantly surprised his fans during the festival's opening red carpet. The delightful surprise? It was his daughter, Kaveri Kapur, who accompanied him on the red carpet and it was a sight which left fans thoroughly thrilled. Yet, this unexpected appearance has sparked a wave of speculation, with many anticipating a possible announcement regarding her anticipated debut in Bollywood.

Exclusive: Shekhar Kapur’s daughter Kaveri Kapur to make her Bollywood debut soon

Rumors are swirling in the tinsel town of Bollywood as speculation mounts around the much-anticipated debut of Kaveri Kapur, the daughter of renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and Singer/Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. Trained meticulously in both acting and singing, Kaveri enjoys quite a bit of fan following on social media and now we hear that talks of her being courted for a prominent role in an upcoming major Bollywood production is doing the rounds.

Although secrecy is being maintained surrounding her plans, close sources hint that the aspiring artist is eager to carry forward her father's esteemed legacy. Proficient as both a singer-songwriter and a collaborator, Kaveri is said to be currently advancing her musical expertise at Berklee School of Music in Boston. As for her big debut, Kaveri Kapur has been discreet about her foray into Bollywood. An industry source revealed, “She’s been in discussions for a significant role that could serve as her launchpad in the fiercely competitive realm of Hindi cinema. Kaveri has been attending workshops and heavily prepping for her character “ A big film announcement is said to be underway but details are currently being kept under wraps.

As fans eagerly await official confirmation and further details regarding this exciting development, the buzz around Kaveri Kapur's imminent Bollywood debut continues.

