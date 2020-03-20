Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 20.03.2020

Suchita Krishnamoorthi’s daughter Kaveri Kapur returns to Mumbai after being stuck in US for six days

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Many Indians are stuck in various parts of the world amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Amongst many Indian students, actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's daughter Kaveri Kapur was stuck in the United States for six days.

Kaveri has been studying at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. She was struggling to get a flight back to India. Now that she is back home, she will be self-quarantine for 14 days. Suchitra shared a photo from the airport and wrote, "And my bacha @kaverikapur is back home from Boston a few mins ago. She will now self quarantine for 14 days A big Thank u to our Govt, our doctors, medical airport airline & security personnel & each & everyone who has been working round the clock to keep India safe #StaySafeStayHome #indiafightscorona."

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said that her 19-year-old daughter was tested at the airport and is taking precautionary measures. She also said that everyone at the airport, authorities, and officials cooperated.

ALSO READ: Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s daughter, Kaveri, says she has nothing to do with the property dispute case her mother filed against him

