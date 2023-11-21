Shah Rukh Khan is having a terrific year at the box office. He started 2023 with his comeback after four years in the form of Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, which became the highest grossing Bollywood movie. This record of this film was then overtaken by his next Jawan, which became an even bigger hit. Being a successful star, it doesn’t come as a surprise to see SRK being associated with a lot of brands. One such brand he has been associated with for years is Hyundai.

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Hyundai’s initiative for the specially abled titled ‘Samarth’

Earlier in the day in Delhi, Khan unveiled Hyundai’s initiative for specially abled people called ‘Samarth’. A video shared by one of SRK’s fan clubs shows the superstar arriving on stage at the event along with the dignitaries from the brand. As soon as he arrived on the stage, the host mentioned that SRK has been associated with Hyundai for 26 years now. He also posed for a group picture with the dignitaries.

SRK’s contribution to social causes is known far and wide. His Meer Foundation has been helping victims of acid attacks for years and this is one initiative for which the actor’s efforts have been appreciated.

Coming back to the work front, Khan is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani, the film is all set to release in theatres on December 21.

