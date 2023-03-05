Post-pandemic, cinema halls are finally witnessing audiences heading to the theatres. While the theatre experience is back, cinemas have been re-releasing movies on special occasions. On Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and late Dilip Kumar’s birthdays last year, cinemas re-released many of their iconic films for a limited time as fans flocked to the theatres to relive memories. Just this Valentine’s Day, movies like Jab We Met, Tamasha and many more movies were welcomed with open arms.

EXCLUSIVE: Would Ranbir Kapoor want Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year to re-release in theatres? Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor responds

It does seem like cinemas would like to continue this experience for fans and interestingly, this may increase the theatre going audience. With many films re-releasing, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star Ranbir Kapoor was asked if he wants any of his films to be back on silver screen, with many wanting to re-watch Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.

As Ranbir Kapoor is busy with promotions of his upcoming Holi release, the actor does feel cinema and content will always find its audience – if not during release then later on OTT. During a group interaction on Sunday, Bollywood Hungama asked Ranbir Kapoor if he wants any of his movies to be re-released on the silver screen and given a chance again for the audience to experience it, he says, “Cinema and content is such that it always somewhere finds its audience, if not, at the time of the release, maybe 10 years down the line. I remember, I mean I cannot compare that to my film but a film like say Guru Dutt’s film Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), which was a very big disaster when it was released, or Mera Naam Joker. But, today, Mera Naam Joker is the highest-selling film for RK Films. And you know, whenever it comes on television, or whenever people want the rights of RK Films, they speak about Mera Naam Joker. So films have their own destiny, and films will always find their audience.”

Adding to that, Ranbir Kapoor picked Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year as the movie he would pick from his filmography that didn’t get much appreciation from the audience when it was released in theatres back in 2009. He says, “If I have to choose a film that didn’t work in my filmography, I would probably say Rocket Singh also. I don't think it's a very entertaining film. I also believe that if a film doesn't work when it releases and the audience is the key and they're never wrong, so there must be something wrong in the film at that moment, and it didn't work. But in hindsight, if you're sitting at home and if you watch Rocket Singh on OTT, maybe it's a great watch. Maybe if I had to make a film like Rocket Singh today, I should be intelligent enough and wise enough that ‘I should make this film for OTT and not for the cinemas.’ You don't waste people's time and money and release it on an OTT platform.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases in theatres on March 8, 2023. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

