Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi debunks ‘fake news’ on life threat

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi debunks ‘fake news’ on life threat

en Bollywood News Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi debunks ‘fake news’ on life threat

A few days back, several media reports claimed that Dilip Joshi’s life was in danger. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A few days back, the Nagpur Police Control received an anonymous call from a person who threatened to blow up the house of Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. A day after that, it was reported that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi is also in danger as 25 armed men have surrounded his Mumbai home. Reacting to the same, Dilip Joshi recently dismissed the news.

While talking to Hindustan Times about the matter, Dilip Joshi asserted, “This news is fake. Aisa kuch nahi hua. I don’t know where it started from and how. This news has been in circulation for two days and I was astonished to hear it.”

He further added, “Bhala ho uska jisne yeh galat khabar falai. Mujhe itne logon ke phone aaye mera haal chaal puchne ke liye. So many old friends and extended family called. It was good catching up with them (laughs). (Due to this) I found out how much people love me. So many people were worried about me and my family, it was heartening.”

He signed off by adding, “Hamne agar kuch kiya ho toh aisi koi baat nikle, bina sar pair wali khabar hai yeh (If we have done something, then such a thing should come out, this is news is pointless).”

For the unversed, as per a report by India Today, a call was sent to Nagpur Control Room notifying the police that 25 individuals were outside the actor's home brandishing weapons and firearms. Reportedly, the man who made the call introduced himself as Katke and said the 25 people were waiting outside Dilip's house. According to the report, the caller also stated that he overheard some individuals discussing that these 25 persons had arrived in Mumbai to carry out the actions.

Also Read: Dilip Joshi and Johny Lever attend Rakesh Bedi’s daughter’s wedding

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

