Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were constantly in the news last month because of their dreamy wedding, after being in a relationship for a few years. The marriage became the talk of the town and its pictures got shared millions of times on social media as the fans just couldn’t get enough of it. It now seems that Sid and Kiara will be in the news this month too.

SCOOP: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to star in an unusual rom-com backed by Karan Johar

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Sidharth and Kiara are now all set to star in an unusual romantic comedy, which will be produced by their close friend and mentor Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

This is the second time that the two actors would be starring opposite each other after the acclaimed and successful Shershaah (2021). That film was an emotional saga as it was based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a martyr of the 1999 Indo-Pak war. We have also come to know that Sid is now in the mood to do a light-hearted film together with his wife, after an emotionally heavy film. Just like Shershaah, this yet untitled film was pitched by Sidharth to Johar.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The script has been locked by Sid and much like Shershaah, it’s he who approached Karan to get the movie rolling. This is a fun entertainer with a quirky touch to it and not emotional like Shershaah because Sid believes people want to see him and Kiara in a happy film.”

The title and the rest of the crew are currently under wraps.

