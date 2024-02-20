comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 20.02.2024 | 3:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi shares insights on film success beyond duration constraints; says, “Once the show goes beyond 2 hours and 15 minutes, the number of shows decrease and hence the profits also decreases”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi shares insights on film success beyond duration constraints; says, “Once the show goes beyond 2 hours and 15 minutes, the number of shows decrease and hence the profits also decreases”

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi shares insights on film success beyond duration constraints; says, “Once the show goes beyond 2 hours and 15 minutes, the number of shows decrease and hence the profits also decreases”

Emraan Hashmi discusses film duration and audience engagement in exclusive interview.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Disney+ Hotstar and Dharmatic Entertainment have unveiled their highly anticipated series, Showtime, offering viewers an insight into the glitz, glamour, and secrets of Bollywood. The series delves deep into the world of entertainment, exploring the intricacies of money, business, relationships, and lifestyle against the backdrop of nepotism.

EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi shares insights on film success beyond duration constraints; says, “Once the show goes beyond 2 hours and 15 minutes, the number of shows decrease and hence the profits also decreases”

EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi shares insights on film success beyond duration constraints; says, “Once the show goes beyond 2 hours and 15 minutes, the number of shows decrease and hence the profits also decreases”

In an exclusive video interview with Bollywood Hungama, actor Emraan Hashmi shared insights into the dynamics of filmmaking and audience engagement. He said, “Ultimately, the duration never dictates whether your film will succeed or not. Some films with longer durations also perform well at the box office; it depends on the conviction of the storyteller, the director, and if the film can hold the audience's attention. There are very few filmmakers who can hold the audience's attention for 3 or 4 hours because it has to have brilliantly written scenes and be extremely captivating.”

Commenting on the optimal duration for a film, Emraan explained, “Once the show goes beyond 2 hours and 15 minutes, the number of shows decrease and hence the profits also decreases. This is maths that producers, distributors, and exhibitors know, but the audience may not be aware of. So they say it's a creative decision, but again, they make many decisions considering their monetary and profit gains.”

Created by Sumit Roy, the showrunner is Mihir Desai who has also directed the show along with Archit Kumar. The screenplay is written by Sumit Roy, Mithun Gangopadhyay and Lara Chandni while the dialogues are written by Jehan Handa and Karan Shrikant Sharma. Showtime will be releasing on March 8, 2024, only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: G2: Emraan Hashmi confirmed to join Adivi Sesh in Goodachari 2: “The script is compelling”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Kiara Advani bags Ranveer…

Don 3: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar to…

Navya Naveli Nanda partners with WPL team UP…

Exclusive: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda…

Vikrant Massey makes SHOCKING revelation…

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra set to perform…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification