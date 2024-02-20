comscore
Deepika Padukone kicks off 'Hilton For The Stay' campaign; fuels foodie envy with scrumptious English breakfast

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Deepika Padukone kicks off ‘Hilton For The Stay’ campaign; fuels foodie envy with scrumptious English breakfast

en Bollywood News Deepika Padukone kicks off ‘Hilton For The Stay’ campaign; fuels foodie envy with scrumptious English breakfast

After turning heads at the 77th BAFTA Awards, the actress has shared a glimpse of her luxurious stay and, more importantly, her drool-worthy breakfast spread.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Deepika Padukone's post-BAFTA adventures are serving major foodie goals! The actress, who recently stunned everyone with her elegant red carpet appearance at the awards, is now giving us a peek into her luxurious stay and a mouthwatering English breakfast.

Deepika Padukone kicks off ‘Hilton For The Stay’ campaign; fuels foodie envy with scrumptious English breakfast

Deepika Padukone kicks off ‘Hilton For The Stay’ campaign; fuels foodie envy with scrumptious English breakfast

Sharing a photo on Instagram, the 38-year-old actress captioned it, "Behind every picture perfect moment is a whole lot of fun! ," hinting at the delicious spread before her. Scrambled eggs, baked beans, grilled tomatoes, and toast - a classic English breakfast fit for a queen!

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Dp shared the above post days after  Hilton announced a global ambassador partnership with her. As she became the face of Hilton, the actress said, “I am proud to be partnering with Hilton, a global brand that resonates deeply with me, to champion the significance of 'The Stay' for Indians not only in India but across the globe. Our generation is defined by relentless dedication to our pursuits and a keen eye for meaningful experiences. I look forward to creating unforgettable memories with Hilton and share them with the world,” in a statement. 

Remember, Deepika isn't just enjoying a delicious meal; she's also making history! This BAFTA ceremony marked her debut as a presenter, where she gracefully introduced the nominations for the Film Not in the English Language category and later announced the winner.

And for all the Deepika fans out there, there's even more to get excited about! The actress was recently seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, and rumours swirl about her possible involvement in the third season of White Lotus. In addition to this, she has multiple projects lined up, including the sci-fi film Kalki 2989 AD with Prabhas.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone makes a glitzy splash in sequins in white Sabyasachi saree at BAFTA awards

