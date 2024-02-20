Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra gear up to set the stage on fire at the grand opening ceremony of the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The announcement was made via the official Instagram handle of WPL.

Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra set to perform at Women’s Premiere League opening ceremony

In a post that stirred anticipation among cricket enthusiasts and the actors’ admirers alike, WPL's Instagram account declared, “Yeh Kingdom nahin, Ab Queendom Hai! Join @kartikaaryan as he fights for the Crown for his Queendom. Watch the #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on @officialjiocinema & @sports18.official LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20)



Following this, they also posted about Sidharth Malhotra's participation in the opening ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20)



The second season of the Women's Premier League, known as TATA WPL 2024, is scheduled to commence soon, with matches taking place in Bengaluru and Delhi. The tournament will run until March 17, featuring teams vying for supremacy on the cricket field. The summit clash is set to unfold in New Delhi on March 17, while the eliminator match will be held on March 15. All matches are slated to begin at 7:30 PM.

TATA WPL 2024, sponsored by TATA, is a significant event in the realm of women's cricket, marking the league's second season. Organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), this franchise Twenty20 cricket tournament aims to showcase the immense talent and competitive spirit of women cricketers on a national platform. As Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra step into the limelight at the opening ceremony, the stage is set for a spectacular start to this cricketing extravaganza.

On the film front, Kartik Aaryan will be soon seen in Chandu Champion. It marks Kartik and Kabir Khan’s first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala after the hit film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The trio is coming together with an interesting true story of a man who refused to surrender. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is all set for its grand release on June 14, 2024. Talking further about his work commitments, Kartik Aaryan has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiqui 3, in the pipeline and he will also begin shooting for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions’ epic war saga, directed by Sandeep Modi. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Indian Police Force, has Karan Johar’s production Yodha in his repertoire.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3 retitled Tu Aashiqui Hai; film to be inspired by Basera: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.