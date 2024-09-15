The upcoming Binny And Family has been making noise in the industry. It has got a unanimously positive response in the test screenings and from personalities like Subash Ghai, Karan Johar, Ektaa Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba etc., which has boosted the morale of the team. Not waiting to leave any stone unturned, the producers have now decided to push the film’s release by a week. It was scheduled to be released on September 20 and will now arrive on September 27. The postponement happened as the makers wanted to include a special song in the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Binny And Family’s release pushed from September 20 to September 27 to include a special song by Vishal Mishra

A source told us, “The heartwarming track is composed by Vishal Mishra. The team of the film is thrilled with this song. In order to incorporate it in the film, the makers will take some time and hence, a decision was taken to push the release by a week.”

Producer Mahaveer Jain confirmed this development. He exclusively told Bollywood Hungama, “After watching Binny And Family, Vishal felt quite overwhelmed and deeply connected with the film and its message. Hence, he created this beautiful song with all his love. We are touched and grateful by this invaluable gesture.”

Binny And Family marks the acting debut of Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan. Besides Anjini, it also stars Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, Naman Tripaathy and Charu Shankar and is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. It is produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Wavebrand Productions and presented by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film will be released in cinemas by PVR.

The trailer of Binny And Family was launched at a multiplex in Mumbai on August 30. The chief guest at this event was none other than Varun Dhawan. He took the cake with his replies. At one point, he said, “I feel that their generation is very smart. They are also aware and are not living in a bubble. They know that life is quite tough. I remember when I was growing up, people used to tell me many times ‘Aage ka raasta aasaan nahin hai’. The new generation is already aware that the path ahead is difficult and they are even ready to work hard. And they know that even if they commit mistakes, they’ll learn from them. So yes, this generation teaches the older generation. They are already in that phase.”

