Sunita Ahuja, the star wife of 90s famous star Govinda, recently was seen showing off her candor in an interaction where she discussed several aspects of being a star wife along with also addressing subjects related to her husband’s career and stardom. In the same interaction, she was also asked about the different reality show offers like Bigg Boss that came her way for being Govinda’s wife, to which the star wife counter questioned if anyone would ask such questions to star wife – Gauri Khan, who is married to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

In the recent session of Timeout with Ankit, Sunita Ahuja responded to being approached for Bigg Boss wherein she also revealed that there have been offers for Bigg Boss OTT as well but refused to participate in it because she asserted that a person with her status should be hosting it and not be a contestant. “They’ve been making me offers for the last four years. For the OTT version as well, the one hosted by Anil Kapoor. They came to me twice for that, and I told them, ‘Are you mad? You think I clean toilets?’ You ask me this question, but tell me, would you ask Shah Rukh Khan’s wife the same thing? Do you think we’re struggling financially? I don’t even watch Bigg Boss.” She added, “I told them, ‘Do you even know who you’re talking to right now? Come to me if you want me to host alongside Salman Khan’,”.

In the same interaction, she also opened up about Koffee With Karan and asserted that if she would ever be on the show, she would be quite entertaining. Mentioning that she is ‘still waiting for invite’, Sunita reacted to the question if she is ‘irritated’ about not being invited on the show. Answering the same, she shared, “Why would I be irritated? It’s his show, it’s up to him who he wants to invite. Although if he invites me he’ll certainly attract ratings! Karan’s also a Gemini, so am I. We’ll have a ball.”

