Currently, the two actors are busy wrapping up Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 which marks their first collaboration together, as it is slated for release in Diwali this year.

While Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri are focusing on their first venture together, the highly-anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, even before they wrap it up, it seems that the actors may move on to their next film with each other. For the unversed, Kartik and Triptii will be working back-to-back in two different films belonging to varied genres. The latest update on their second film together is that the untitled romantic drama is expected to kick off in September itself in Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri to kick off the shoot of their untitled film in Mumbai in September

Although some reports state that Kartik Aaryan will be busy this month in order to ensure the timely release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Diwali, according to Pinkvilla reports, it is being said that the actor has also allotted time in the end of this month for this untitled love saga with T-Series. If these reports are to be believed, the shooting will commence on September 24 in the maximum city. A source was quoted confirming the same and adding, “Kartik Aaryan is a big fan of love stories and he is excited to embark on this journey with Anurag Basu. Some script reading sessions have already taken place over the last few weeks and the actor is now all set to don the hat of a love boy for Anurag Basu.”

Meanwhile, we also hear that Bhushan Kumar is pulling all stops to make this love saga into a perfectly musical which will be composed by Pritam. “Bhushan Kumar believes in churning out music that stands the test of time. He is well aware of the importance of music in a love story and is looking to create some evergreen songs for Anurag Basu, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri,” the source added.

Speaking further about this yet-to-be-titled project, we hear that the film will be shot in multiple locations within India and that the makers are keen on releasing it by the end of 2025 but no dates have been locked as yet.

