Binny And Family Movie Review: BINNY AND FAMILY is a clean family entertainer.

Binny And Family Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Anjini Dhawan, Pankaj Kap00r

Director: Ssanjay Tripaathy

Binny And Family Movie Review Synopsis:

BINNY AND FAMILY is the story of a young, rebellious girl. Bindiya Singh aka Binny (Anjini Dhawan) stays with her parents Vinay (Rajesh Kumar) and mother Radhika (Charu Shankar) in London, UK. The Singh family had relocated from Pune to London 5 years ago. Binny had problems adjusting but she never complained. Her best friend is Bhavesh Patel aka BP (Naman Tripathy), who also relocated to the UK at around the same time. All is going well until one day, S N Singh (Pankaj Kapoor), Vinay’s father, calls to inform that like every year, he and his wife Sharda (Himani Shivpuri) are flying down to London to reside with them for two months. This would mean that Binny will have to share her room with her grandparents. She is fine doing it every year but this year, she realizes that she’ll face a problem as her board exams are coming up. Days before S N Singh and Sharda were about to reach London, Binny and her parents hide alcohol bottles and ash tray from their house along with objectionable banners in Binny’s room. Once the grandparents are in London, life becomes difficult for Binny and her parents as they make sure the patriarch doesn’t admonish them. Some issues crop up but they sail through. S N Singh and Sharda return to India. Life is back to normal for Binny and her parents until one day, they get a jolt. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Binny And Family Movie Story Review:

Ssanjay Tripaathy's story is entertaining and very relatable. Ssanjay Tripaathy's screenplay is effective. The writer has loaded the narrative with very funny and touching moments which will surely appeal to audiences of all ages. Also, showing a family facing problems because of guests invading their space is very relatable for Indian audiences. Ssanjay Tripaathy and Naman Tripaathy's dialogues are sharp and also funny in places.

Ssanjay Tripathyy’s direction is first-rate. He treats the film simply and that’s his biggest strength. The characters are well fleshed out and presented and also, unlike certain films in this space, BINNY AND FAMILY doesn’t antagonize the younger or even the older generation. He shows the plusses and minuses of both. His comment about effective communication comes out very well. In fact, the second half is the soul of the film and it takes the impact to dizzying heights.

On the flipside, the film’s first half is just decent. Of course, the second half is a winner but before the interval, there are instances where one might wonder where the film is heading. The track of Binny and Dhruv (Ti Khan) doesn’t have the desired impact. Lastly, a lot of dialogues are in English. Ideally, a film like this should have been released in the original Hinglish as well as dubbed Hindi versions.

BINNY AND FAMILY starts on an okay note. The fun begins once Binny learns that her grandparents are arriving in London. The scene where S N Singh gets angry over Binny sneaking out late at night is memorable. The other scenes that are well executed are Binny’s parents celebrating once S N Singh and Sharda leave and Binny’s outburst just before the intermission point. Post-interval, the film takes a dramatic turn. The Bihar sequence is great and the film goes on another level once the Singh’s come back to London. The climax is touching.

Binny And Family Movie Review Performances:

Anjini Dhawan makes a solid debut. She plays the difficult role with ease and also handles the lead part ably. Her dialogue delivery is also worthy. Pankaj Kapur rocks the show. The veteran actor has given several memorable performances but his act in BINNY AND FAMILY is one of his most accomplished ones. He does great in the first half but watch out for him post-interval. Rajesh Kumar and Charu Shankar are natural. Naman Tripathy is adorable and is the surprise of the film. Ti Khan is dashing and gives a fine performance. The actors playing Sanaya and Dr Ghosh are decent.

Binny And Family movie music and other technical aspects:

Lalit Pandit's music doesn’t have a lasting impact but works well in the narrative. Both versions of 'Kuch Hamare' and 'Zindagi' are soulful. Arjuna Harjai's background score is appropriate while Mohit Puri's cinematography is breathtaking. The film has been shot in some beautiful locations in the UK. Leena Bhandula's production design is appealing. The house of the Singh family is quite nicely decked up. Himanshi Nijhawan's costumes are straight out of life. Sourabh Prabhudesai's is smooth.

Binny And Family Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, BINNY AND FAMILY is a clean family entertainer with a very strong second half. It appeals to viewers of all ages and hence, has the potential to surprise if the target audience gives it a thumbs up.