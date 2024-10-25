EXCLUSIVE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 censor process completed; horror comedy is 2.38 hours long; these are the changes asked by the CBFC in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer

Exactly a week is left for the release of the grand Diwali release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and as expected, the makers completed the Censor process in time.

Yesterday, that is, Thursday, October 24, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) handed over the censor certificate to the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 158.26 minutes. In other words, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is 2 hours 38 minutes and 26 seconds long.

The Examining Committee of the CBFC, thankfully, didn’t ask for any visual cuts. But they asked for three changes in the dialogues. The word 'Ganga Jal' was replaced with 'Changa Jal’. In the subtitles, the makers inserted, “It’s just holy water” without mentioning the name of the river. In another scene, the pronunciation of the word 'chotiya' was rectified so that it didn't sound like an abusive word. Then, the dialogue, ‘Supplement leke bhi...khada nahin hota’ was modified and changed to, 'Support lekar bhi uth nahin pa raha hai'. In the subtitle, the dialogue was mentioned as, ‘He can't even stand straight after taking support’. Lastly, a static disclaimer was added for the visuals that showed liquor consumption.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 brings back Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee after the very successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). Vidya Balan rocked the show in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and her comeback to the successful series has enhanced the excitement for the third part. The addition of Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri to the star cast has also made people pumped up for the horror comedy.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios. It will be released in cinemas on Friday, November 1, that is on the day of Diwali.

