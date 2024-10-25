comscore
Last Updated 25.10.2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Wamiqa Gabbi to play female lead in Akshay Kumar starrer Bhoot Bangla: Sources

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Wamiqa Gabbi to play female lead in Akshay Kumar starrer Bhoot Bangla: Sources

Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce details about this horror comedy on the occasion of his birthday.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Last month, on the occasion of actor Akshay Kumar’s birthday, the actor announced his reunion with filmmaker Priyadarshan after 14 years. The duo, who have given us some of the most iconic Bollywood comedies like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) will be collaborating yet again for a horror comedy Bhoot Bangla. While not many details were revealed after this brief announcement, we now hear from sources that Wamiqa Gabbi is being considered for the role of the leading lady in the movie.

According to sources close to the development, Wamiqa Gabbi fits the bill for the role and is a talent to watch out for. “Wamiqa has impressed everyone with her work on the digital world, and is now all set to make it big on the theatrical medium with films like Baby John, followed by Bhooth Bangla. She has signed the dotted lines and has a solid role in Bhooth Bangla, which will evoke laughter among the cinema going audience,” revealed a source. If the reports hold true, then this will mark her first association with Akshay Kumar.

“Apart from Wamiqa, the film will feature two more female actors. It’s a comic caper with horror elements, and three girls in the same house, alongside a mad ensemble comprising of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani among others. More casting of Bhooth Bangla is underway,” the source added.

For the unversed, Bhoot Bangla was announced on September 9 along with a motion poster which features Akshay Kumar attempting to lick a bowl of milk along with a black cat on his shoulder. It is set against an eerie backdrop to go with the horror comedy theme of the film. While the actor shared this on social media and expressed his happiness of reuniting with filmmaker Priyadarshan, he did not divulge much details on the film’s shoot schedule. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, the release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read: Priyadarshan on the subject of his Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla, “It is based on mythology and black magic, it is inspired by Vedas and Mahabharat”

More Pages: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

