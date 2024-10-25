ZEE5 has announced the world digital premiere of Dharamveer 2 - Mukkam Post Thane- the recently released Marathi-language biographical political drama that continues the saga of Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. “The torchbearer of legacy," as many call him, Dighe's story is brought to life with the powerful performance of Prasad Oak alongside co-actor Kshitish Date, who portrays the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde. Directed by the visionary Pravin Tarde and produced by Zee Studios and Saahil Motion Arts, this highly anticipated sequel is streaming now on ZEE5.

Dharamveer 2 picks up where the first part left off, focusing on the pivotal moments that led Eknath Shinde to split from the Shiv Sena in 2022. The film delves into the challenges of political loyalty and ambition, exploring Shinde's journey as Dighe's heir and the challenges he faced as he navigated a shifting political landscape. With Mahesh Limaye’s striking cinematography and a compelling musical score, the sequel promises to deliver an engaging story that resonates with contemporary audiences while honouring the legacy of Anand Dighe.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India said, "As a platform committed to delivering diverse and compelling content, Dharamveer 2 is another significant addition to our ever-growing library of regional films. The story resonates with the political landscape today, and we are confident that the film’s powerful narrative, combined with stellar performances will deeply engage our viewers. At ZEE5, we continue to prioritize content with real relatable stories with authentic characters and Dharamveer 2 is a testament to that commitment.”

Director Pravin Tarde said, “Having the opportunity to create a sequel to 'Dharamveer' has been an enriching journey. Crafting a biographical drama is a beautiful challenge; I aimed to ensure that the story remains engaging while staying true to the essence of Anand Dighe and Eknath Shinde’s lives. And the love from audiences’ have been truly gratifying. Also, I want to thank Prasad Oak and Kshitish Date for their dedication, passion and performance. It is one for the history books. As the film premieres on ZEE5 now, I am excited to share this journey with a broader audience, and I hope the love continues to grow in the future.”

Prasad Oak, who portrays the character of Anand Dighe, said, “Portraying Anand Dighe Saheb has been both a challenge and a life-changing experience for me. The audience’s love and blessings during the theatrical release have been overwhelming, and I hope that this enthusiasm continues with the world digital premiere on ZEE5. It is a great honour for any actor to get to portray such a remarkable, loved and applauded personality like Anand Dighe Saheb so while there was pressure to perform, there was also an opportunity to punch above my weight and deliver a blockbuster performance”. While I have had the privilege of working on many films throughout my career, this one remains closest to my heart and has provided me with immense recognition. I’m excited for the opportunity to share Anand Dighe Saheb’s remarkable journey with viewers around the world.”

