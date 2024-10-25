The cult horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is back with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in the lead. The Anees Bazmee-directed film is all set to arrive during the Diwali 2024 weekend, and is carrying tremendous hype all across the board. The film is seeing a clash with Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again and both the films are vying for lucrative showcasing all across the board. While Singham Again team played the game by getting India's leading exhibitor, PVRInox as the distributor to fetch more shows in Multiplexes, Anil Thadani has opened his ace card by clubbing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Pushpa 2.

EXCLUSIVE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 scores big! 35 Single Screens in Delhi-UP to prioritize Kartik Aaryan starrer over Singham Again

And the strategy seems to be working. As per very present distribution trends, 35 single screens in the Delhi - UP belt are on board to give preference to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 over Singham Again. "The 35 single screens in Delhi UP belt have agreed to give prime time showcasing to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the ratio of 3:2. Their support is extending to the extent of 100 percent showcasing too for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, if team Singham Again doesn't agree on this showcasing plan," a very senior trade person shared exclusively with Bollywood Hungama.

The trade person added, "Diwali is all about entertainment and audience step out to watch the film that has maximum showcasing. The idea is to ensure that BB 3 reaches out to every strata of audiences, and by securing prime-time shows in single screens, Anil Thadani has given a message loud and clear - single screens are with us. Diwali audience loves to watch films screened in cinema halls near them - be it Singham or Bhool Bhulaiyaa - and with BB 3 bagging key shows in 35 single screens, it's a major win for them in the first round of showcasing battle."

We hear that many more surprises with regards to distribution are underway in the times to come. "Anil Thadani and his team are on their toes and are on the verge of getting many single screens. However, Singham Again team is also fighting back by making lucrative deals for Single Screen owners. While the odds are favouring BB 3 at the moment, it won't take time for the scenario to change," the trade source shared.

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are set to release on November 1

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan has a fanboy moment over Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal’s ‘Ami Je Tomar 3.0’ duet at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 album launch, watch

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.